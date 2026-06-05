SINN Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed the large turnout and positive discussion at a public event in North Belfast examining the vision for a progressive and equal new Ireland.

The event was held in the Lansdowne Hotel on Thursday evening and featured contributions from a diverse panel including Ben Collins, Claire Mitchell, Reverend Karen Sethuraman and Linzi McLaren.

Speaking afterwards, the North Belfast MP said: “I want to thank everyone who attended and contributed to what was a thoughtful, respectful and engaging discussion.

“The turnout reflected the growing interest in conversations about constitutional change and the future of our island. Importantly, it also demonstrated a willingness among people from different backgrounds and traditions to engage positively with those discussions.

“One of the most encouraging aspects of the evening was the diversity of voices represented both on the panel and among those in attendance. Each speaker brought a distinct perspective and experience, helping to create a rich and meaningful exchange of ideas.

“There was significant engagement from the audience throughout the evening, with contributions, questions and observations from people with a wide range of views and experiences. That level of participation greatly enhanced the discussion.

“A recurring theme from many of those contributions was the need to ensure that conversations about constitutional change are properly prepared for, supported and resourced. People want to see detailed planning, informed debate and meaningful engagement as these discussions continue to develop.

“The discussion demonstrated that people can come together, listen to one another and engage constructively on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

“There was a strong focus throughout the evening on how we build a society that is fairer, more equal and better equipped to meet the needs of workers, families and communities right across this island.

“The scale of attendance and the quality of the discussion underlined the growing appetite for these conversations. It is important that opportunities continue to be created for people to share ideas, ask questions and help shape the future. Last night was a very positive contribution to that process.”