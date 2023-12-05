Missing man Aaron McKinney last seen travelling on bus from Falls Road to Wellington Place

POLICE have made a renewed appeal for information on the whereabouts of Aaron McKinney, who has been missing for over three weeks.

Police have revealed that Aaron (32), from Twinbrook was last seen on a bus travelling from Falls Road to Wellington Place in the city centre shortly before 10am on Sunday, November 12.

He is described as being approximately 6ft tall, with dark hair and hazel eyes. He is of slim build.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News last week, his cousin Maureen Munster said the family are "broken" over his disappearance, which is "completely out of character."

Police would appeal to anyone who saw Aaron or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 391 of 24/11/23.