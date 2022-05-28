MLA hopes for resolution 'on the ground' as bonfire materials are gathered at interface

CONTROVERSIAL: Materials have started to be gathered the loyalist bonfire in Adam Street at the Tigers Bay/New Lodge interface

BONFIRE materials have started to be gathered at a North Belfast interface which became the focus of political and community tensions last summer.

Pallets are being stacked at the site at Adam Street in the loyalist Tigers Bay area near an interface with the mainly nationalist New Lodge. The sectarian slogan 'KAT' (Kill All Taigs) has also been spray-painted on pallets.

Last July nationalist politicians had called for the removal of the Eleventh Night bonfire, saying homes in the neighbouring New Lodge had come under attack.

Unionist politicians rejected this, insisting it was an expression of culture and accusing nationalist politicians of raising tensions.

A High Court bid by two Stormont ministers to compel the PSNI to assist in removing the bonfire failed after police warned it would create a "real and immediate risk to life".

The legal action by Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and then SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon cost their departments more than £22,500. It also cost the PSNI more than £10,000 in legal fees.

In September, a judge ruled the Adam Street pyre had been used by some loyalists to "intimidate and terrorise" residents in the New Lodge area by hitting golf balls, throwing bricks and singing sectarian songs from the vicinity of the bonfire.

Mr Justice Horner said it was "intimidation of the worst kind" and was "designed to incite, to try and produce a visceral reaction".

In recent months, the Department for Infrastructure sought an abandonment order for Adam Street. Under the law it means the street would cease to be maintainable by the department and any public right of way would be removed.

The department has previously insisted the "footway link will be retained". It said it hoped the abandonment would facilitate a "redevelopment" of the site.

According to legal papers, the Department for Communities and Invest NI own parts of the area being abandoned and the disused road would revert back to their ownership.

The neighbouring North City Business Centre has plans to redevelop the site with extra enterprise accommodation, according to the documents.

North Belfast Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister said she was aware that conversations have started around this year's bonfire at the site.

"It is one of a few bonfires across the city that I know Belfast City Council is starting to engage with," she said.

"This bonfire obviously caused alot of difficulties last year and we don't want to see a repeat of what happened.

"I think it is best for decisions to be taken on the ground to ensure people can celebrate culture in a positive way.

"It is a rather complex situation and by working on the ground, I hope there will be a resolution."