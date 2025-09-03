West Belfast's Aisling Education Bursaries celebrate 26 incredible years

THE West Belfast Partnership Board is celebrating 26 years of the Aisling Education Bursaries.

Managed and delivered by West Belfast Partnership Board, the Aisling Education Bursaries are a unique education scheme for students from West Belfast and Shankill, which highlight the importance the business community attaches to education in developing West Belfast.

Staff from West Belfast Partnership Board with Paul Maskey MP and Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald

The initiative is a community and private sector partnership through which businesses, community enterprises, families and individuals contribute to the Aisling Education Bursary fund and make a firm commitment to developing the skills of the local community.

Since the Aisling Bursaries began in 2000, 1,634 people have benefitted from an incredible £1.171 million in sponsorship.

On Tuesday, sponsors, recipients and their friends and family gathered at St Mary’s University College for this year's ceremony.

Jim Donnelly, Chair of the West Belfast Partnership Board, welcomed those gathered.

This year sponsors donated an incredible £126,500 to 168 local people to enable them to begin or continue their education and training.

Some of this year's Aisling Education Bursaries recipients

Keynote speaker, Minister for the Economy, Caoimhe Archibald MLA, said: “Over the past 26 years, Aisling Bursaries have helped more than 1,600 students to take their next steps in education. That’s a remarkable achievement and a testimony to the generosity of local people, businesses, and organisations who want to see others succeed.

“By investing in education and skills, we give local people the tools they need to succeed, to grow, and to shape their local communities as well as the local economy.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: “It’s fantastic to see another year of leadership from the West Belfast Partnership Board and local businesses in supporting people across West Belfast and Shankill in furthering their education. To all of the recipients go and study and bring back your skills to continue leadership and development here in West Belfast.

Past recipient Joe Gillen told the audience of how receiving an Aisling Education Bursary had helped him with his Social Work degree and that he is now honoured to be able to sponsor a bursary.

Peter Lynch, CEO of West Belfast Partnership Board, added: “The Aisling Bursaries have reflected the best values of the people of West Belfast — both sponsors and recipients alike. Thanks to our sponsors, who each year show the value they place on our community by continuing to support the Aisling Education Bursaries.

“Congratulations to our all of our recipients – you are our future leaders, business owners and community advocates. We look forward to seeing you back in West Belfast, bringing your skills, expertise and knowledge to help further regenerate our community.”