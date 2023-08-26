Anti-racists mobilise after Nazi flags at Dunmurry Mosque

HATE: Members of the local Muslim community removed the flags after they were erected at night outside the mosque

ANTI-racism campaigners are to rally in response to the flying of Nazi flags outside a Mosque in Dunmurry.

Organised by United Against Racism, the demonstration will take place at Dunmurry Park today (Saturday) at 2pm.

It comes after Nazi flags were erected outside the Belfast Iqraa Mosque in the Sunnymede area on Tuesday night.

Private security footage captured an image of the man believed to be responsible for the hate crime.

A male in a hi-viz jacket is observed climbing up a lamppost on an aluminium ladder outside the mosque at 11pm on Tuesday evening and erecting the flags, which contained swastikas and SS symbols.

A United Against Racism spokesperson said: “Those who erected Nazi flags at Iqraa Mosque in Dunmurry do not speak for the people of this area.

“Attempts to intimidate our Muslim brothers and sisters will not go unchallenged.

“United Against Racism is calling on all progressive sections of society to mobilise against the racists on the far right. We need to stamp out Islamophobia and all forms of racism and hate.

“The fascists behind this recent incident are trying to gain a foothold locally to spread their lies and hate. It is critical that we all mobilise against them.

“We encourage the people of Dunmurry and beyond to come out and say no to fascism.”