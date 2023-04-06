Tributes pour in for talented footballer Aodhán following his death

TRIBUTES: Aodhán Gillen scored the winning goal in the 2021 Steel and Sons Cup Final

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young Newtownabbey footballer, described as a "great person" and a "great player".

Aodhán Gillen (22) sadly passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Thursday after weeks in a coma.

The talented footballer had played for a number of football clubs including Newington, Carrick Rangers and was most recently with Dundela.

In a statement Newington FC said: "Everyone at Newington Football Club is devastated to learn of the sad passing of former player Aodhán Gillen.

"Aodhán was not only a great player but more importantly a great person who was loved by all at Newington.

"Aodhán was a massive part of our club's recent successes. He was a Premier Intermediate League winner and scored the winning goal in the Steel and Sons Cup Final in 2021.

"It was no surprise when Premiership club Carrick Rangers spotted his boundless talent and signed him.

Forever in our hearts!💔

"Aodhán's name will be forever etched in the hearts and minds of everyone at Newington Football Club.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Aodhán’s parents Michael and Margaret, brothers and sister Eoin, Cain and Corin."

Mayfield Village Hall in Newtownabbey added: "The committee, volunteers, women's group and all our young people send our heartfelt sympathy to the Gillen family.

"Aodhán passed away this morning and will always be remembered as an unassuming gentleman with a kind heart, a beautiful boy from a beautiful family.

Carrick Rangers is deeply saddened to have learned of the passing of Aodhán Gillen.



👉 https://t.co/RTjrpOjSNr pic.twitter.com/7vqdIaNRWl — Carrick Rangers (@CarrickRangers) April 6, 2023

"We would like you to send prayers, healing and love to the family, his close knit group of friends and the wider community.

"A book of condolences will be available to sign early next week and we will have more details later."