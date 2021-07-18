Appeal for end to 'disgusting' Glengormley war memorial attacks

VANDALISM: The war memorial in Glengormley has been targeted once again.

A GLENGORMLEY councillor has appealed for an end to attacks on a war memorial in the area.

The memorial at Lilian Bland Park on the Ballyclare Road was vandalised sometime just before 2pm last Thursday (July 8).

A number of poppy wreaths were destroyed in the attack.

It is the latest in a number of incidents of vandalism at the memorial in recent months.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council have said they will increase the presence of Community Safety Wardens in the area in an attempt to deter further anti-social behaviour.

Alliance Glengormley Councillor Julian McGrath has appealed to those behind attacks on the local war memorial to stop.

“This latest attack is yet another disgusting act of sectarian vandalism and disrespect,” he said. “These actions are aimed purely at raising tensions in the town and I appeal directly to those behind them to stop. All sections of our community here abhor such behaviour. The memorial in Glengormley represents those who fought and died to enable us to enjoy the freedoms we enjoy today."

UUP councillor Paul Michael added: “Once again we have another attack on Glengormley War Memorial which serves no purpose. I can assure the public that this memorial will be restored to its rightful state.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said he was "deeply saddened" by the attack.

PSNI Inspector Patton said the incident was being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

Information about the attack can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here."