Ardilea Drive dual language signage erected

THE first dual language street sign under the new Belfast City Council policy has been officially erected in North Belfast.

Ardilea Drive in the Bone area now has Céide Ard an Lao on its street signage.

The signage was was approved at February's People and Communities Committee.

Under the new policy, at least one resident of any street, or a councillor, is all that is required to trigger a consultation on a second nameplate, with 15 per cent of residents in favour being sufficient to erect the sign. Non-responses will no longer be counted as 'against' votes, and there will be an equality assessment for each application.

Last July, the change of policy was agreed despite opposition from unionist parties.

Before then, the policy required 33.3 percent of the eligible electorate in any Belfast street to sign a petition to begin the process, and 66.6 per cent to agree to the new dual language sign on the street.