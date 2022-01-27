Ardoyne Holy Cross Boxing Club complete Winter Walk for Children's Hospice

WINTER WALK: Members of Ardoyne Holy Cross Boxing Club climbed the Mourne mountains in aid of the Children's Hospice.

MEMBERS of Ardoyne Holy Cross Boxing Club in North Belfast have taken part in a sponsored walk in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The ‘Winter Walk’ up the Mourne mountains took place last Saturday, January 15.

Thanks to their efforts, the club have raised over £3,000 with more donations still to come in.

Eanes Keenan, who took part in the walk, said: “It was an amazing day and we would like to thank each and every one of you who took part and most importantly the people who sponsored and donated for such a worthy cause.

“The only service of its kind here, the Children's Hospice cares for over 370 babies, children and young people each year at our dedicated Children's in-patient unit Horizon House and in our local communities through our Specialist Community Nursing Team.

“Their work also extends to families, supporting them from the point of diagnosis right through to the grieving period after bereavement.

"They receive a small amount of government funding, so they rely on the generosity of the local community to help them continue to deliver a vital service."

You can donate to the club's 'Winter Walk' JustGiving page here.