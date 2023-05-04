Ardoyne teenager wins Scottish Youth Cup with Celtic in 11-goal thriller

SILVERWARE: Francis Turley with the Scottish Youth Cup after the game at Hampden Park last night

AN Ardoyne teenager is celebrating after winning the Scottish FA Youth Cup with Celtic.

Francis Turley (17) came on as a substitute during the 6-5 thriller against rivals Rangers at Hampden Park on Wednesday night, in what was an end-to-end cracker with Rangers having a man sent off.

Scottish FA Youth Cup Winner 2022/23. So proud of him, great achievement in his first full season @CelticFC ❤️⚽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/ETRgix6pTL May 3, 2023

Turley signed a three-year professional deal with the Glasgow giants last September. The creative midfielder also represents Northern Ireland at Under-17 level.

Thomas Turley, a youth worker in Ardoyne – who is also Francis' uncle – said the whole family are really proud of him.

"We are so proud of him because we understand the sacrifice and hard work that he has dedicated himself to be able to get to were he is now," he told the North Belfast News.

"There is a long road to go still but he has worked so hard to create this opportunity for himself to go and play for such a massive club like Celtic.

"It is a club renowned around the world with a great history and for a kid from Ardoyne to live his dream playing for them and hopefully run out one day at Celtic Park would be amazing.

"To see him standing at Hampden Park last night with the Scottish FA Youth Cup was amazing.

"This is his first season with Celtic. He has shown great strength and character to move away from his family and grow up independently. Moments like last night make it all worthwhile."