Hail, Hail, the Celts are here: Inaugural Belfast Celtic walking tour to take place on Saturday

FOR it’s a grand old team to play for and it’s a grand old team to see, and if you know you’re history, it’s enough to make your heart go Ooooohhhhh!

The famous Celtic song of the Glasgow Celtic, but the Grand Old Team referred to a different Celtic in Ireland, once upon a time…. Belfast Celtic.

And if you don’t know your history about Belfast Celtic, you can find out at the inaugural Belfast Celtic Way Tour/ Slí na gCeilteach which takes place on Saturday, August 30, beginning at Falls Library at 11am.

The tour will last around two hours and will take in a lot of historical Belfast Celtic sites on the way, via City Cemetery and Milltown Cemetery and finishing in the Belfast Celtic Musuem in Park Centre, which will truly be the highlight of the tour.

Along the Belfast Celtic Way, the tour will follow the illustrious and troubled history of the club that hasn’t kicked a ball in serious competition since 1949, but still remains third on the Irish League winners roll of honour with 14 league titles and four runners-up.

The tour will reference many of the famous Belfast Celtic legends, names that are still alive today. Famous players such as Patrick O’Connell, Jackie Vernon, Jimmy McAlinden, Jimmy Jones, Elisha Scott and of course Cheeky Charlie Tully.

The tour is a result of a recent school educational project that included the publication of a short history of Belfast Celtic as Gaeilge. Seán Fennell, local teacher and part-time historian, authored the book and will lead the tour with help from Briain Mac an tSionnaigh and Charlie Óg Tully, son of the legendary Wizard of the Wing.

As part of the collaboration with Gaelscoileanna, an annual inter Gaelscoil soccer competition takes place on a yearly basis hosted by Coláiste Feirste and organised by Imeachtaí na nGaelscoileanna called Corn Cheiltigh Bhéal Feirste and Corn Charlie Tully (Belfast Celtic Cup and Charlie Tully Cup).

Seán Fennell has been facilitating graveyard tours in City Cemetery and Milltown Cemetery for several years now in English, Irish or bilingual and has been working with many festivals, societies and Irish language groups.

Seán said that he is really looking forward to the tour and hopes that they will become a feature of Féile an Phobail.

“During Graveyard Tours in both of the main cemeteries on the Falls Road, the Belfast Celtic story always captures people’s attention," he explained.

"A story of Belfast’s sporting and political history. I am delighted to be working with Charlie and Briain on our latest project, as part of Stair Faoin Spéir, which promotes our cemeteries and local heritage as outdoor classrooms.

"This inaugural tour is not to be missed if you want to find out more about the Celts and their well-documented controversial demise.'

The tour will finish at the Belfast Celtic Museum Park Centre, where the famous ground once stood on Donegall Road. Charlie Tully junior will show the artefacts and memorabilia and tell some fascinating facts.

Tea and coffee will be provided at the museum.

The tour is FREE, but donations are VERY WELCOME.

To register, contact Briain Mac an tSionnaigh (Foxy) by email on cultur@ionadue.org.