Protest over latest deaths in city centre

CALL FOR ACTION: Staff from the People's Kitchen with DUP North Belfast MLA Phillip Brett

A PROTEST has been organised in North Belfast this weekend to highlight the lack of response from the government after recent deaths on the streets of the city.

Organised by the People's Kitchen, the event will take place on Saturday (July 23). People are encouraged to assemble at the bottom of the Antrim Road before making their way to Belfast City Hall.

It comes after two young women, one understood to be a 19-year-old from Bangor, died in the city centre within a few days of each other.

A woman, understood to be 20, died in Academy Street on Sunday morning. The 19-year-old died just a few streets away in North Street on Thursday.

Damian McNairney, from the People's Kitchen, formerly known as St Patrick's Soup Kitchen, described the scale of the issue as an "epidemic".

Over the last few months 15 homeless people have died on the streets of Belfast. The Peoples Kitchen is organising a demonstration this Saturday to highlight the lack of government action on this issue. Nipsa Branch 730 is proud to support this demonstration. Please attend. pic.twitter.com/0DauFwNVdg — Nipsa730 (@nipsa730) July 19, 2022

"Another young life was lost tonight on the streets of Belfast to drugs," he said.

"A young woman in her early 20s, relatively new to life sleeping rough, she was always ready to chat and appreciated whatever we could offer, however little.

"Early 20s and no more. She leaves behind a distraught family left wondering why, and grieving over the huge loss of a daughter, and sister.

"This young woman is the thirteenth young person to died on our streets in a matter of months.

"But at what point does our sadness at such a loss become anger?

"There is anger at a government that has continually failed to grasp the drug problem and provide the support that is desperately needed.

Sadly another death on the streets of Belfast. Young female, early 20’s!Another family left devastated, This brings a total of 13 people in recent months who have died on our streets, How many more have to die before our government provide the support that is desperately needed? — Paul Mc Cusker (@Paul_Mc_Cusker) July 15, 2022

"There is anger at the pushers, who put their grubby profits above human life and anger at a system that is broken and has failed.

"It is no longer a drug problem, it is a drug crisis, no longer an unfortunate loss of lives, but an epidemic.

"Politicians need to urgently respond to the growing number of tragedies

"How many more lives need to be lost before real action is taken?

"It is time to get angry and demand action.

"We cannot simply stand still as the number of young people on the street dying continues to rise without any response from government bodies.

"At this demonstration on Saturday, we are demanding action to help protect some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"Please come along and support the action."

Meanwhile, Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black has invited City Council party group leaders and statutory agencies to a special meeting on Friday to discuss the recent deaths.

“We had another two tragic deaths in the city centre over the weekend,” she said.

“We have to ensure that appropriate mental health and addiction services are available to people who need them as well as shelter and accommodation.

“Local businesses are also reporting a rise in anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the city centre. We need the relevant statutory bodies in justice, health and communities working along with the Council and police to tackle these problems.”