BELFAST Harbour has launched a public consultation on transformational plans to expand and reshape the port and Harbour Estate over the next 25 years to help fuel the future growth of the economy.

The Belfast Harbour 2025-50 Draft Masterplan sets out a bold 25-year framework for the future of Belfast Harbour’s 2,000 acres of land and 1,000 acres of water, designed to enhance the port’s ability to drive trade, tourism, clean growth and innovation, while also shaping new places to work, visit, live and invest in.

It outlines a range of exciting proposals over three time ‘horizons’, including Belfast’s first land reclamation project for 25 years to build a new freight terminal, the first roll out of shore power for docked ships, wharf redevelopment for larger cargo vessels, regeneration to create residential neighbourhoods and a new clean energy hub.

Over the past 18 months, Belfast Harbour has carried out independent consultation with port users, estate tenants and statutory bodies, and now wants to hear from the general public during an eight-week public consultation, which will run from mid-November to mid-January. Details can be found at www.belfast-harbour.co.uk/masterplan.

Four temporary drop-in exhibitions will be held at venues across Belfast, supported by a display at Belfast Harbour Offices for the duration of the consultation.

Tuesday, November 25th 1pm-7pm – The Agápē Centre, 238 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 6GF

Thursday, November 27th 1pm-7pm – Girdwood Community Hub, 10 Girdwood Avenue, Belfast, Antrim BT14 6EG

Tuesday, December 2nd 1pm-7pm – The Skainos Centre, 239 Newtownards Rd, Belfast BT4 1AF

Thursday, December 4th 1pm-7pm – Black Mountain Shared Space, 280 Ballygomartin Road, Belfast BT13 3NG

The new Draft Masterplan is informed by independent forecasts prepared by Haskoning, a global specialist in ports and logistics, which calculated future trade volumes could grow from 24 million tonnes today to between 32 million and 40 million tonnes by 2050, meaning the port may reach its operating limits and need additional capacity.

Separate forecasts prepared by Deloitte on property and land holdings also point to lasting and growing demand for housing and commercial space that reinforces the need for Belfast Harbour to be a key driver of city regeneration between now and 2050.

Ulster University research has shown Belfast Harbour handles goods and freight valued at £26.7bn each year, enabling more than 15 per cent of Northern Ireland’s total economic output – around £8.8bn in GVA annually, through trade activity. The port handles 70 per cent of NI’s seaborne trade and 25 per cent of seaborne trade of the entire island of Ireland.

Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chair of Belfast Harbour, said: “Belfast Harbour benefits from having a large land area with prime deepwater access. This gives us room to grow. Our plan shows how we could use that advantage to become the leading port on the Dublin–Belfast Economic Corridor while deepening trade and transport links globally and with GB. With the help of this Draft Masterplan, we are on track to become one of the fastest-growing ports in the UK by 2050.

“The plan is both ambitious and practical. It reflects our track record of delivery but also raises our sights. It shows how Belfast Harbour can continue to grow as a competitive gateway to global markets and still be somewhere people are proud to live, work, study, or visit.

“We believe this is a moment to plan boldly and responsibly. To strengthen Belfast Harbour’s role as an economic engine. To invest in a cleaner, more inclusive, more connected place between the city and the sea. To create a legacy of opportunity for future generations."