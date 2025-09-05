PLATING UP: Blackened Cajun chicken strips on Asian Slaw with curry sauce

This week we start a new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



The Blackened Cajun chicken

4 Chicken Fillet cut into strips

2 tbsp Cajun Spice Seasoning

2 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp of dried mixed herbs

2 tbsp of garlic powder

2 tbsp of white pepper

2 tbsp of salt

2 cups of plain flour

Mix together the dry ingredients in a large bowl and leave to one side.



The Asian Slaw

1 quarter of white cabbage (finely shredded)

1 quarter of red cabbage (finely shredded)

3 carrots (peeled rinsed and grated)

1 large red onion (peeled and sliced finely)

2 handfuls of beansprouts

1 handful of picked coriander (roughly chopped)



The Sirrachi Mayo

2 cups of Sirrachi sauce

2 cups of mayonnaise

Mix together in a bowl

Mix together ingredients in a large bowl and place in the refrigerator until you are ready to use.

The Curry Sauce

1 onion (grated)

1 clove of garlic (grated)

1 knob of ginger

(peeled and grated)

2 tbsp of mild curry powder

1/2 tsp of turmeric

2 tbsp of vegetable oil

200ml of coconut milk

100 ml of chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste



The Cooking

First off, preheat the oven to 180 degrees, 350°F. Bring a large pan to a medium to high heat, and add a drizzle of vegetable oil. Gather the chicken strips, coat in the Seasoned flour mix, and shake off any excess flour (My tip: place into a sieve and shake).

Carefully place the chicken into the pan and slightly reduce the heat. Cook approximately four minutes on one side, flip over, and repeat.



Remove from the heat and place the chicken into an oven-proof dish, and cook for a further ten minutes in the oven.



The Curry Sauce

Use a medium-sized pot or small wok and add the oil, then onion, garlic and ginger. Cook for approximately two minutes, then add the spices, followed by coconut milk and stock, and simmer for ten minutes.



Season with salt and pepper. This will allow the same cooking time as the chicken in the oven.



The Plating

Gather a large plate and place two tablespoons of the curry sauce in the middle of the plate then smear across the plate with the back of the spoon. Then place the Slaw in the centre of the plate. Carefully place the chicken on top. Drizzle a little of the Sirrachi mayo on top of the chicken, and pick some fresh coriander, sprinkle over from a height (fallen coriander). Serve with a wedge of lime.