We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...
The Curry paste
1 teaspoon of dried ginger
1 teaspoon of dried coriander
1 teaspoon of garam masala
1 teaspoon of turmeric
1 teaspoon of cumin
2 tablespoons of curry powder
Mix all the spices together in a little warm water to form a paste.
For the Flatbread
4 cups of strong bread flour
1 tablespoon of honey
2 tablespoons of olive oil
Salt and pepper
1 tablespoon of dried mixed herbs
500ml of warm water
Put all ingredients together in a large bowl. Except for the water. Mix well then slowly add the water stirring until a dough has formed. Add a little more water if required. Place a little flour on a board and knead well until smooth cover with cling film and allow to rest.
The Rice
4 handfuls of long grain rice
8 cups of boiling water
1/2 teaspoon of curry powder
1 /2 teaspoon of chilli powder (optional)
4 chicken thighs (off the bone) and cut into chunks
2 large onions cut into chunks
1/2 green pepper (diced or sliced)
1 /2 red pepper (diced or sliced)
2 large tomatoes (cut into chunks)
2 cans of chopped tomatoes
250 ml of chicken stock
Salt and pepper
A handful of chopped corriander
Let’s go!
First off begin to cook the rice by bringing the water and spices to the boil. Once boiled add the rice stir and place a lid and reduce the heat to half and stir occasionally and cook for 12 minutes.
Bring a large frying pan or wok to a high heat add a drizzle of vegetable oil and add paste cook in the oil for a couple of minutes. Add diced chicken thighs and stir. Cook for a few minutes and add remaining ingredients. Add stock bring to the boil and reduce by half. Add chopped tomatoes. (For a additional taste add a couple of spoonfuls of double cream or coconut cream) and allow to simmer for 10 minutes.
The garlic butter
4 tablespoons of softened butter
1/2 handful of chopped corriander
Mix well.
Place a medium sized pan on to a medium heat. Roll out the dough to the required size add to the pan and cook for a few minutes on one side. Flip over and smear the butter on the bread. Cook for a few minutes and remove from the heat.
The rest of the food will be ready and transfer to serving dishes before serving to large plates or bowls. Add a little more coriander for garnish and a little sliced chilli.
Enjoy