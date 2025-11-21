We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

The Curry paste



1 teaspoon of dried ginger

1 teaspoon of dried coriander

1 teaspoon of garam masala

1 teaspoon of turmeric

1 teaspoon of cumin

2 tablespoons of curry powder

Mix all the spices together in a little warm water to form a paste.



For the Flatbread



4 cups of strong bread flour

1 tablespoon of honey

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon of dried mixed herbs

500ml of warm water



Put all ingredients together in a large bowl. Except for the water. Mix well then slowly add the water stirring until a dough has formed. Add a little more water if required. Place a little flour on a board and knead well until smooth cover with cling film and allow to rest.



The Rice

4 handfuls of long grain rice

8 cups of boiling water



1/2 teaspoon of curry powder

1 /2 teaspoon of chilli powder (optional)



4 chicken thighs (off the bone) and cut into chunks

2 large onions cut into chunks

1/2 green pepper (diced or sliced)

1 /2 red pepper (diced or sliced)

2 large tomatoes (cut into chunks)

2 cans of chopped tomatoes

250 ml of chicken stock

Salt and pepper

A handful of chopped corriander





Let’s go!



First off begin to cook the rice by bringing the water and spices to the boil. Once boiled add the rice stir and place a lid and reduce the heat to half and stir occasionally and cook for 12 minutes.



Bring a large frying pan or wok to a high heat add a drizzle of vegetable oil and add paste cook in the oil for a couple of minutes. Add diced chicken thighs and stir. Cook for a few minutes and add remaining ingredients. Add stock bring to the boil and reduce by half. Add chopped tomatoes. (For a additional taste add a couple of spoonfuls of double cream or coconut cream) and allow to simmer for 10 minutes.

The garlic butter



4 tablespoons of softened butter

1/2 handful of chopped corriander

Mix well.



Place a medium sized pan on to a medium heat. Roll out the dough to the required size add to the pan and cook for a few minutes on one side. Flip over and smear the butter on the bread. Cook for a few minutes and remove from the heat.

The rest of the food will be ready and transfer to serving dishes before serving to large plates or bowls. Add a little more coriander for garnish and a little sliced chilli.

Enjoy