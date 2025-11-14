We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...





Serves 4



Prep Time: 25 mins

Cook Time: 2 hrs 15 mins



Ingredients

For the Beef Stew:



700g beef stewing steak (chuck or braising beef), cut into 3–4cm chunks

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp plain flour

2 tbsp tomato purée

250ml red wine (optional – replace with extra stock if preferred)

500ml beef stock

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp dried thyme

1 bay leaf

2 carrots, peeled and cut into thick chunks

2 parsnips, peeled and cut into thick chunks

½ small swede or 300g butternut squash, cubed

2 celery sticks, sliced thickly

100g peas (fresh or frozen)

Salt & freshly ground black pepper for the chive mash:

900g potatoes, peeled and cut into even chunks

50g butter

75ml warm milk (or cream for extra richness)

Small bunch of fresh chives, finely chopped

Salt & pepper, to taste





1. Brown the Beef



Heat olive oil in a large heavy-based pan or casserole dish.

Season the beef with salt and pepper, then brown it in batches until golden. Remove and set aside.



2. Build the Base



In the same pan, add onion and cook for five minutes until softened.

Stir in the garlic and cook for one minute more.

Add the flour and tomato purée, stirring well to coat everything.



3. Deglaze and Simmer



Pour in the red wine, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom.

Add the beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, bay leaf, and browned beef.

Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook gently for 1½ hours, stirring occasionally.



4. Add the Vegetables



Add the carrots, parsnips, swede/squash, and celery.

Cook for another 35–45 minutes, until the meat and vegetables are tender.

Stir in the peas for the last five minutes of cooking.

Season to taste. Remove bay leaf before serving.



5. Make the Chive Mash



Boil potatoes in salted water for 15–20 minutes until tender.

Drain well, then mash with butter and milk until smooth and creamy.

Stir in chopped chives, and season with salt and pepper.

To Serve



Spoon the stew into bowls or deep plates.

Add a generous scoop of chive mash on top or to the side.

Sprinkle extra chives over for a fresh finish.