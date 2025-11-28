We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

The Ingredients



1 Sirloin Steak

1 can of chickpeas (drained and rinsed)

6 Cauliflower florets

1/2 bunch of chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 lemon

1 clove of garlic (crushed)

1 teaspoon of turmeric

1 tablespoon of Madras curry powder

A drizzle of olive oil

Salt and cracked black pepper



The Method



FIRST off preheat the oven to 180 degrees 350 Fahrenheit.

Bring two medium pans to medium to high heat and add a drizzle of olive oil to one of the pans. Add a little oil over the top of the steak, season with salt and pepper, and gently massage on both sides of the steak.



In the first pan gently place the steak and cook for four minutes on one side and allow to cook flip over and repeat the process and allow to rest or if prefer a bit more cooking allow an extra three minutes for each side and once the steak is cooked transfer to a board and allow to rest until required to slice.



While the Steak is cooking, add a little olive oil to the other pan and add half the turmeric and curry powder. Then add the cauliflower and cook for around three minutes.



Transfer to an oven-proof dish and cook for a further five. Keep the same frying pan on the heat and add the chickpeas. If required, add a little more of the curry powder and turmeric if you require a little more spice.



Season with salt and pepper and gently warm. By this stage, the Cauliflower will be cooked, and the steak will be ready to slice.



Firstly, Gather a large plate and place a portion of the chickpeas in the centre of the plate, followed by placing the cauliflower around the plate.



Slice the steak to the thickness required and place it on top of the chickpeas.



Sprinkle a little of the curry powder and turmeric around the plate and garnish with a little picked coriander on top. Enjoy.