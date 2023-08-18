Fears of permanent closure of Post Office on Springfield

CONCERNS have been raised about the impending closure of a Post Office branch in West Belfast.

It comes after the Post Office announced that Blackstaff Post Office on the Springfield Road will close 'temporarily' on Saturday, August 26 from 2pm following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

In a notice to customers, Janese Sung, Network Provision Lead said: "The provision of a Post Office service to our customers in the local community is important to us, and we will continue to work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible.

"We would welcome any applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch locally on our behalf.

"The vacancy is currently being advertised on our website www.runapostoffice.co.uk and applications will be carefully considered. If you are aware of any interested parties, please do share the link with them.

"I would like to assure you that we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

"In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited. Future provision will reflect customer numbers and usage and we may take the opportunity to establish an alternative type of service. This may be a local style branch which runs alongside an established retail shop in newly refurbished premises and creates a more modern and convenient experience for customers.

"We will display posters in the branch to inform customers."

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll expressed alarm at the impending closure.

"This is an incredibly worrying situation for workers and for service users,” said the People Before Profit man.

“The Blackstaff Post Office is an invaluable facility for people in the area and our fear is that it will close its doors for good. Threats to workers' jobs are unacceptable in any circumstance, but particularly during a cost-of-living crisis.

“Despite Post Office’s huge profits, we have seen a pattern of branch closures, job losses, and service reductions in the past few years. People in this area simply do not believe that Post Office bosses intend to reopen the Blackstaff facility."

A Post Office spokesperson said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of this branch.

"The vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we would like to hear from interested retailers.

“In the interim alternative branches include Woodvale and St James’ Park which are within a mile of Blackstaff Post Office.”