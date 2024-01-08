Blessed Trinity College to provide free school meals for all pupils

SUPPORT: David Watters (Chair of Belfast Charitable Society) with Bernadette Lyttle (Principal of Blessed Trinity College) and Ashleigh Galway from Currie Primary School at the launch of the initiative

A NORTH Belfast school will provide free school meals for all pupils for the next month, thanks to a funding initiative from a local charity.

Last year for the first time the Belfast Charitable Society agreed to fund school meals in some post primary schools to help alleviate some of the financial pressures on families most in need.

This year the society is supporting 25 primary schools and seven post primary schools in North Belfast thanks to the Cost of Living Crisis – School Support Fund.

Blessed Trinity College on the Antrim Road is one school which will benefit, providing school meals for all pupils until February 8.

Principal Bernadette Lyttle explained: "We availed of the funding for the first time last year and it was greatly appreciated by families in alleviating the costs of school meals, especially if you have more than one child.

"The price of a school meal all adds up and during a cost of living crisis, it can be a lot of money.

"Some schools offered the free meals in December but taking into consideration Christmas and low-income families, we decided that afterwards would be better.

"All of the children loved it last year and it really helped break down that stigma of do you pay or not pay?

"No matter who you are, everyone is feeling the squeeze financially. This money is specifically to help families of children who aren’t usually entitled to school meals.

"We know it made a difference last year and we are delighted to be able to do it once again."