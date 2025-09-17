BOXING: Agyarko retains WBA Continental title in close-fought affair

CHIEF support on the Crocker-Donovan card was a super welterweight clash featuring Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko who was defending his WBA Continental title against Yorkshire’s Ishmael Davis. In the week leading up to the clash, the pair claimed it would be ‘fight of the night’ and they delivered in a non-stop, action-packed twelve rounds.

Both fighters got right to work from the opening bell and were keen to go on the offensive as they traded blows throughout the first two rounds – lots thrown, some landing but little hurting. The fight settled down in the third as both men slowed down and were clearly seeking quality over quantity, perhaps sensing early that this fight could go the distance.

The pair continued to trade throughout the middle rounds with little separating them. At the halfway point both had fully found their groove, looked comfortable and were clearly working hard. Agyarko’s right eye began to close up in the seventh, but amazingly this did little to distract him and Davis failed to capitalise.

Both men continued to have success but no major breakthrough moment came until the 12th round when Davis knocked Agyarko to the canvas. As the referee began a count the Belfast man quickly bounced to his feet and fervently argued it was a push. In a way it was a blessing for Agyarko as it prompted him to do more in the final stages to convince the judges and gave him the extra motivation required as he landed a great shot in the closing seconds of the bout.

Both fighters celebrated at the final bell but in truth neither could have known what way the decision would go. One official judged the contest 115-112 for Davis, the other two scored it 114-113 in favour of the Agyarko. So another loss for Davis who goes to 13-3. Agyarko remains undefeated over 18 professional fights and has surely earned his chance to meet some big names in the near future.