BOXING: Belfast's Crocker is the new IBF Welterweight World Champion

LEWIS Crocker was crowned IBF Welterweight World Champion in his home town of Belfast on Saturday night after defeating Limerick’s Paddy Donovan by split decision over 12 rounds.

The opening round was very cagey from both. Crocker looked fully focused throughout, knowing that Donovan’s lightning hand speed could catch anyone off guard. Towards the end of the second round Crocker’s defensive strategy paid dividends as he landed a counter blow as Donovan lunged forward into the danger zone.

One minute into the third Crocker landed another beautiful counter shot which briefly floored his opponent. Donovan quickly rose to his feet but looked visibly shaken as he glanced to his corner in disbelief. No celebration from Crocker, he remained calm and focused, ready to get back to the game plan.

In the fourth both fighters landed a shot simultaneously but it was Donovan who sent Crocker a couple of steps backwards. The Limerick man tried his luck coming forward once more but Crocker caught him again. Letting out a wry smile, it was clear that Crocker was enjoying the fight and knew he was in control. Donovan continued on the offensive but Crocker’s high hands kept an impenetrable guard that no amount of power was getting through.

Donovan was starting to find his groove in the fifth and looked dominant until Crocker floored him again with a huge left hand ten seconds from the bell. Donovan was straight to his feet and briefly stood centre ring with gloves on hips, looking in disbelief before wobbling over to the corner. As the bell rang Crocker pointed a glove at Donovan, as if to let him know that he was saved by the bell. Crocker and Windsor Park were now in full flow.

In the sixth through to the eleventh round Donovan returned to his offensive position in centre ring, Crocker circling on the outside with high hands and a continually weaving head. Donovan was working relentlessly to find the target, but with little to nothing landing. Conversely, Crocker remained patient and defensive, and found brief but telling moments of success.

At the end of each of the final rounds Donovan desperately raised a glove as if to claim he was winning. Whether he truly felt he was or not, I doubt many in Windsor Park believed it. In the closing seconds of the final round Crocker landed a clean right, raised a glove and let out a roar and Windsor Park joined him. Donovan responded with arms wide as if to say "Is that all you've got?"

It was a difficult fight to judge. Donovan did more work and threw and landed more shots, but never managed to hurt Crocker. Crocker sent Donovan to the canvas twice, looked in control throughout and landed the last blow. There was a nervous wait for the result, but once ring announcer David Diamante bellowed the words ‘from Belfast’, Windsor Park knew their man had won. Crocker fell to the canvas, closely followed by his trainer Billy Nelson.

Interestingly, the last fight between the pair in March was arguably more important in determining who would claim the vacant world championship title that was up for grabs last Saturday. Donovan went in high on confidence and convinced that he could repeat the last dominant performance. By contrast, Crocker approached the fight as the humble underdog and, ultimately, it was caution, respect for his opponent and an ability to pick his moments that won Crocker this fight and that IBF strap.

Belfast has proved once again that it can not only produce World Champion boxers but it can also host World Championship fights. With top class levels of coaching and a wealth of ability coming through at a amateur level, you can guarantee there will be more nights like this in the future.