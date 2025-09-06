BOXING: Conlan 'back' with a knock-out in Dublin

MICHAEL Conlan fought in Dublin for the first time in his professional career on Friday evening in front of a raucous home crowd – and came away with a knock-out win.

The Belfast man walked into the ring to another perfect rendition of ‘Grace’ sang by Róisín O. The crowd sang loud and clear, only breaking song briefly upon the appearance of Conlan who was accompanied by rugby player Simon Zebo and footballer James McClean. His opponent, England's Jack Bateson, seemed to have the entire arena against him but looked relatively unfazed as he laughed through the boos and jeers.

Both fighters landed very little in the opening two rounds. A game of chess ensued as both tried to figure each other out. In the third, Conlan found a slight opening as he clipped Bateson who briefly fell forward and touched the canvas with both gloves. A knockdown that he smiled off.

The fourth proved to be the decisive round, with 15 seconds to go Mick landed a huge right hand that sent Bateson to the canvas. He gingerly got to his feet, only to stumble and slump onto the ropes giving the referee no choice but to wave it off.

Conlan circled the ring and repeatedly screamed to the crowd ‘I’m back’. With one shot, he has not only knocked out his latest opponent but has also silenced his critics who claim he lacks punching power. To round off an emotional night, Conlan was joined in the ring by his two kids as he was crowned the new WBC International featherweight champion.

Will Conlan move onto another Leeds man in Josh Warrington? Or will the fans get what they want: a rematch with Leigh Wood?