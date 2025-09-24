BOXING: Immaculata ABC have huge success at U17 National Championships

IMMACULATA ABC had a successful night at the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) U17 National Championships.

On Friday a team of four fighters travelled to Dublin with the aim of becoming National Champion in their respective weight categories. At 42kg Jude Reilly fought well but just lost out in a close battle. Padraig Walsh fought at 63kg and came away with a massive 5-0 victory to take the title. At 66kg Kai Dynes won in convincing fashion 4-1. Conor Dowds rounded off a great evening for the club at taking the 70kg crown 4-1.

With three national champions and a close runner-up Immaculata were the most successful club on the night and ensures that the centre of boxing excellence in Ireland remains in West Belfast.

Congratulations to the club, the coaching staff, the fighters and their families.