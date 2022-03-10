Boxing: Jamie confident younger brother Michael will clear his biggest hurdle

Jamie Conlan says his confidence in younger brother MIchael stems from his preparations ahead of Saturday's title fight against Leigh Wood Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

JAMIE Conlan is in no doubt his younger brother, Michael is about to fulfil his destiny at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday night by taking the WBA featherweight title off Leigh Wood.

The confidence from the fighting family and their team has stemmed from what they have witnessed in the build-up to battle and Jamie believes his younger brother will go one better than he did by winning world honours when his chance comes.

Jamie fell short in his own world title bid when stopped by Filipino Jerwin Ancajas back in 2017 and since, has been guiding the fortunes of Michael as his manager.

Pre-fight opinions are split as to how this showdown will go, but the Conlans are blocking out the noise and are fully confident all boxes have been ticked in the build-up to battle.

"We came here six or seven weeks ago (for the fight launch) full of confidence and come here today even more confident of the preparation that was put in over the last eight weeks," said Jamie.

"We come here to upset the applecart and send the Irish home happy. I fully expect him to be world champion.

"Regarding favourites and underdogs, we have no real thought. We come in as the 'B side' fighter with the underdog mentality, but fully confident of becoming world champion.

"This is the one he is coming to take home and the one the fans will talk about in the bars for time to come."

It is certain to be a frenzied atmosphere in the arena with Conlan bringing considerable support to the sold-out 10,000-seat arena, but fighting under that microscope is nothing new to the Belfast man who has twice fought in front of similar attendances in the Falls Park.

On Saturday, the pressure will be on the champion to deal with the pressure and expectations of his home city after winning the title in the garden of Matchroom HQ with a tiny crown in attendance.

"I think that (pressure) is something Leigh is going to have to deal with," said Jamie when addressing promoter Eddie Hearn.

"The mental stress he is going to be under, and I saw it last night at the workout, is going to be more than Michael.

"Michael has dealt with mental pressure throughout his career. He was thrust into the spotlight from day one, where Leigh won his world title in front of 25 people in your (Hearn's) back garden, so this is the big one.

"This is going to be where everyone is baying for blood, everyone is pressuring him, expecting him to win.

"The fans coming over are fully expecting Michael to win and expect to go home with a new world champion. For us, as a family, we're just ready and have been waiting for a long time. Destiny is in front of us and Leigh Wood is just an obstacle in the way."