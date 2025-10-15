BOXING: McComb set for showdown in Monaco

Seán McComb has just announced one more fight this year as he is scheduled to fight Monaco’s Hugo Micallef on 6th December in Monte Carlo. The Belfast man will be defending his IBF European Super Lightweight strap that he picked up in his last outing, a unanimous decision win over Ben Crocker.

Micallef (27) remains undefeated through 11 professional bouts and has won three by knockout. The ‘fresh prince of Monaco’ has a clean and technical style which should make for an entertaining matchup against the high boxing IQ of McComb. Seán is the more experienced of the two, at 33-years-old and with 18 wins.

In contrast to McComb, Micallef has had limited ring time with only four rounds of competitive boxing this year. His last fight prior to that was in June 2024. In contrast, this clash rounds off a busy sixth months for McComb who fought in June and September.

No doubt the Public Nuisance won’t be looking past this fight and will be fully focused on his title defence. He heads for Amsterdam to link up with trainer Pete Taylor in preparation for December with fresh determination. A win would see the Irishman climb further up the rankings and fans will have one eye on a potential clash with compatriot Pierce O’Leary, potentially early next year.

As ever, a raucous Belfast crowd is expected to follow their man to Monaco. Tickets are now on sale.