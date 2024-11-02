Boxing: McCrory grits is out to pass Carrillo test

A TENSE 10 rounds at the SSE Arena on Friday night went the way of Padraig McCrory as he overcame a stern examination by Leonard Carrillo to get back on the winning trail with a 98-91 points verdict.

The scorecard suggests this was a fairly comfortable night for the 36-year-old St James' man, but looks can be deceiving and the West Belfast man had to come through some sticky moments to prevail.

This was his first fight back after suffering his sole career defeat when stopped by Edgar Berlanga in February. It was touted as a dangerous assignment and so it proved with Carrillo highlighting just why he is regarded as a dangerous operator.

His 17-5 record before the opening bell may have suggested he was ripe for the picking, but with 16 of his wins coming inside the distance, his power was also noted and this came into play on the night as he threatened to stun the home crowd on a couple of occasions.

However, McCrory came through the storm and was a worthy winner as he was banking rounds against an opponent who was deceptive in his approach, perhaps figuring a points win on the road was unlikely and went all-in to extend his knockout tally.

At times, the Colombian looked slow and predictable, dropping back and waiting for his opportunity to counter. He only pressed late on when he absolutely had to force a stoppage.

But McCrory's power was key here as he scored the only knockdown of the fight and had enough to keep Carrillo honest as he enjoyed the winning feeling again.

"After dropping him early, I thought 'ok' (I've got him)," he reflected afterwards.

"I think the experience from the Berlanga fight maybe stood by me when he came back firing. I managed that round well and managed the fight well. I could have done a wee bit more, but this was a matter of getting in and getting the win.

"He was so wild and quite fast, but I thought I did well in spurts. I didn't overly commit, but at stages, it was just about getting through the fight and getting the win.

"On another day when I hadn't been out of the ring for eight months, I maybe could have done more and got the stoppage, but onto the next one."

McCrory drops Carrillo early

Facing a southpaw opponent, McCrory took a few moments to settle in but this fight exploded as Carillo was decked with a left hand but picked himself up. As McCrory sought to finish it, he was tagged by a huge right that had him on wobbly legs and he avoided becoming the third on the deck in the opener after referee Hugh Russell Jnr initially took a tumble.

Carrillo knew he had the power to trouble and seemed happy to crouch and wait for an opening with some crude, wild swings in the second, showboating on occasion when he was tagged.

This meeting of power-punchers was living up to its billing as both were clearly respectful of the other, but McCrory made a more confident start to the third and landed two heavy rights and seemed to make a breakthrough towards the end of the round.

Carrillo drew the ire of Russell in the fourth and was sternly warned for a couple of rabbit punches as McCrory sought his own retribution and banked another round, but the visitor remained a real danger.

The scorecard didn't seem to matter to Carrillo who was not exactly pressing but simply waiting and waiting for an opening to land a haymaker to end it there and then.

Therefore, McCrory couldn't afford to let his concentration slip as the first round proved it could be curtains. His route inside was movement, feinting and faking to open a favourable angle.

McCrory was landing with more regularity and caught the Barcelona-based Colombian flush with a left in the seventh, but it did not trouble as Carrillo retained his air of menace.

He increased that threat in the eighth as McCrory unwisely backed into a corner and was punished with a shot to the body appearing to sting, but despite a nick developing over the left eye, the St James' man worked his way out of trouble and regained the centre of the ring.

It was further warning that this was far from a done deal and the grimace on McCrory's face when taking a monster left to the body said it all. Yet again he sucked it up and rallied but it was clear the accumulation was now beginning to tell.

Into the final round and Carrillo knew he needed a stoppage so attacked accordingly with McCrory doing just enough to keep him at bay at times, but was perhaps hanging on a little by the end.

Still, the visitor's push came too late with McCrory long out of sight as he celebrated victory and put a difficult period behind him outside the ring.

McCroy attacks as Carrillo backs away

"Eight weeks ago, I was cut," he revealed.

"Four weeks ago, I was brought to the Royal thinking my mum was dying and thankfully she was here tonight. This week we lost Frankie Carrothers who has helped me loads in boxing, and last week we lost my dad's uncle, so it's been a difficult camp, full of ups and downs. But we made it here tonight, got a big night at the SSE and got the win, which is all that matters.

"These experiences don't come very often and in five years' time when I look back, I'll have fond memories.

"What's next is up to Conlan Boxing. I'm sure we'll have offers as I'm back in the winning column. I didn't look great, but I won the fight, so let's see what happens."