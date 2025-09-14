BOXING: McKenna stops Moran in seventh round

TYRONE McKenna insists he is not done as he produced another impressive performance on Saturday night to get a seventh round KO win against Waterford’s Dylan Moran.

The pair last fought each other in Waterford in December 2024 with McKenna getting the job done within two rounds. Although taking slightly longer this time he came with the same powerful and relentless style we have came to expect from the West Belfast man.

Walking out to Kneecap’s H.O.O.D at Windsor Park, a song that perfectly compliments his fast explosive boxing, McKenna had set the scene, and the fans knew this would be another classic all or nothing war.

To his credit Moran did start the better of the two as McKenna was cut above the eye in an accidental head clash in the first round. It was all McKenna from there though as he settled in the second and controlled the pace of the fight. McKenna kept riding this wave of building momentum in the third through sixth rounds, putting on a dominant display that Moran had no answer to.

Despite slight glimpses of hope for Moran as McKenna tired in the fifth it was all over in the seventh as the constant pressure finally got to Moran who hit the canvas. He survived the count but the referee waved it off.

Have we seen the last of McKenna? Most certainly not. He confirmed, albeit in an endorphin and adrenaline fuelled post fight interview that he is "never, ever retiring".