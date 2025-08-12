BOXING: Sean McComb set for Sheffield showdown in September

Sean McComb is due to take another step closer to becoming world champion as he takes on Welshman Ben Crocker in Sheffield on Saturday 27 September.

The pair will challenge for the IBF European Super-Lightweight title in the main event of the ‘On The Edge’ show by GBM promotions. Opportunity awaits the winner of the contest as they will enter the top ten of the IBF super-lightweight rankings and will surely draw the attention of big names in the division.

Ben Crocker remains undefeated with 14 wins and 1 draw from a total of 15 professional bouts and will be a tricky opponent for McComb. Sean’s last outing in late June saw him get a unanimous decision win over Argentinian Alexis Torres in six rounds. 14 months of ring rust taken care of, he will be keen to move through the gears and get back to showing his best in over ten or twelve rounds in Sheffield.

At 32, McComb has the greater experience with a 19-2 record and is making no secret of his ambitions, stating that he sees “a clear pathway to the world title" starting in Sheffield.

“I’ve already got an amateur win over Lindolfo Delgado," he said.

"He’s ranked Number Three now, so maybe me and him could rematch in a world title eliminator for a shot at Richardson Hitchins. So we're in touching distance here.”

Rarely out of the gym, Sean has been training hard with coach Pete Taylor in Amsterdam.

The fight will be shown live and exclusively worldwide on DAZN.

Ticket information for the Sheffield Canon Medical Arena will be available shortly.