BOXING: St Paul's Stevenson steps up to claim Irish title

Reuben Stevenson of St Paul's ABC lifted the Irish U15 Title (37kg) at the National Stadium in Dublin on Friday evening. The U15 competition began on 8th August with a total of 162 athletes competing to clinch one of 34 weight category national titles that were up for grabs.

Impressively this was Reuben’s debut in the cadet championships and was stepping up an age group to face a strong opponent in North Down’s Yousef Aldhifan.

In a battle of two southpaws, the difference was Reuben’s ability to step inside the danger zone, use his lead-back hand effectively, and control the mid-range exchanges. He showed outstanding form throughout and executed the game plan to perfection. A brilliant bout and deservedly he took the decision 3-2.

Huge congratulations to Reuben, the team of coaches at St Pauls, and all the supporters who travelled down to make it a memorable night for the club.