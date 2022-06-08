West Belfast community mourns the loss of Briege O'Brien

SAD LOSS TO THE COMMUNITY: Briege O'Brien who passed away this week

THE West Belfast community is mourning the loss of a "much loved" classroom assistant at De La Salle College.

Briege O'Brien was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital after sustaining a serious head injury in an accident last week.

On Monday, Corpus Christi Parish Priest, Fr Paddy McCafferty confirmed she had passed away.

Leading the tributes to Ms O'Brien, De La Salle College said: "Our school community is heartbroken at the loss of Mrs Briege O'Brien who passed away on the 6th June.

Briege was a much loved, dedicated and caring Classroom Assistant in the school for the past 15 years. In that time, she embodied the very best of Lasallian spirit in action; her warm smile and generous, selfless nature were instrumental in helping pupils in her care to learn and develop. Nothing was ever too much trouble for Briege and she always went the extra mile.

Devastating to hear the sudden passing of Briege O’Brien, Mother of our Senior hurler Aodhan O’Brien & former player Conor McClelland.



Condolences to Aodhan, Conor & Briege’s husband Micky.

Funeral arrangements will be shared later in the week.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. — O'Donovan Rossa GAC (@RossaGACBelfast) June 7, 2022

"Briege will be sorely missed by pupils, staff and the wider school community she served so faithfully.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Briege, her family and friends."

Ms O'Brien was also a respected member of the GAA community from which there was an outpouring of tributes in recent days.

Antrim GAA said: "We once again would like to extend our condolences to the O’Brien family on the extremely sad and sudden passing of Briege O’Brien.

"A true Saffron supporter who never misses a game with her son on the county panel last year."

O’Donovan Rossa GAC said members are "deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Briege O’Brien, mother of Rossa Senior hurler Aodhan O’Brien and former senior hurler Conor McClelland."

"Our entire club would like to send their most sincere condolences to Aodhan, Conor and Briege’s husband Micky at this extremely difficult time," the club stated.

"Funeral arrangements will be shared later in the week."

Gort na Móna GAC regret the untimely death of Briege O'Brien, sister of assistant hurling manager Paul McClelland, daughter of Thomas, mother of former players Conor and Aodhán O'Brien, and niece of esteemed member Gerard Fleming. Our condolences to the entire family circle. RIP — Gort na Móna CLG (@GortnaMonaCLG) June 7, 2022

Gort na Móna GAC said: "The committee and members of Gort na Móna GAC deeply regret the untimely death of Briege O'Brien, sister of assistant hurling manager Paul McClelland, daughter of Thomas, mother of former players Conor and Aodhán O'Brien, and niece of our esteemed member Gerard Fleming. Our condolences to the entire family circle.