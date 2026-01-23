LOCAL Sinn Féin representatives are calling for urgent action to tackle persistent flooding problems affecting communities across West Belfast with residents continuing to experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

In a number of areas, residents’ homes have been repeatedly flooded, forcing families to build sandbag barriers outside their properties to try to prevent water entering their homes. Sinn Féin representatives have highlighted serious concerns around blocked and faulty gullies and manholes, which they say are contributing to the ongoing issues.

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn and Councillor Áine McCabe have been working closely with both NI Water and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to address the problems.

Speaking following a recent site visit to the Greenan area on the Shaws Road, Órlaithí Flynn MLA said the situation for residents is unacceptable.

“Residents in the Greenan area and right across West Belfast are experiencing repeated flooding whenever we have heavy rain," she said.

"This is causing significant distress for residents, with water entering homes and families forced to put sandbags around their doors. This cannot continue."

During the site visit, DfI officials drained all the gullies in the Greenan area, and when this work was carried out they found a fault in one of the gullies.

Councillor Áine McCabe said immediate repairs are now required to prevent further flooding.

“Once the gullies were drained, it became clear that there was a fault with one of them and it wasn't draining properly. We have requested that a work order be raised to fix the faulty gully.”

Both representatives also raised concerns that similar faults may exist in gullies across West Belfast and have called for wider inspections to be carried out.

“This is not an isolated issue,” Councillor McCabe added. “We have asked DfI to look at gullies across the area as many appear to have the same problems.

“We will keep working with NI Water and DfI to ensure these issues are resolved and that residents aren’t having to deal with their homes being flooded.”