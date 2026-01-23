THERE have been 27 missed bin collections in Ashley Park in Dunmurry over the last two years.

The figure was revealed following a Freedom of Information request by SDLP Colin representative Gerard McDonald.

It shows that there have been 27 missed bin collections in Ashley Park over the last two years, with two missed bin collections in nearby Ashley Grove.

As a result, the area required a year’s worth of additional second collections, at extra cost to the taxpayer.

The FOI request revealed the current approximate cost for reattempted bin collection to Belfast City Council is £6 per bin.

Commenting on the findings, Gerard McDonald said: “Residents in Ashley Park and Ashley Grove are being completely let down by Belfast City Council, while still being expected to pay their full rates.

“This situation is unacceptable. The solution is straightforward: Deploy a smaller bin lorry so collections can take place as scheduled. Residents should receive the service they pay for the first time around, not foot the bill for council incompetence.

“I have requested a meeting with the Chief Executive of Belfast City Council to urgently address this issue, and I encourage residents to come forward and make their voices heard.”