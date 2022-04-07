Carl Mooney film encouraging young men to speak up

A NEW film about the death of a popular North Belfast teenager is encouraging young men to seek help if they are going through a tough time.

Carl Mooney (15) took his own life in May 2020. He was a Year 11 pupil at St Malachy’s College and a talented Gaelic footballer and hurler for Ardoyne Kickhams GAC.

This week, 'Memory of Carl' was launched, which tells the story of Carl's school friends, Conor Leo Muldoon, Ryan Carlin and Donal Geehan as they try and come to terms with his sudden passing.

The film was made by Boys in Mind, a youth-led strategy which creates films to help school pupils understand the issues around male suicide and mental health.

Also involved was local charity, Lighthouse, who work to promote positive mental health and provide support services to families who have been bereaved by suicide.

Speaking about the new film, Gary Symington, a mentor-training coordinator with Lighthouse Charity said: "As a youth worker having been around for a long time, it’s probably the most powerful film I have ever seen. It’s unbelievable and I am really proud of the boys. This was just them speaking from the heart.

"The feedback from Lisa, Carl’s mum, was she had nothing but praise for it. She gives her blessing and says that everyone who needs to see it should see it."

Carl's classmates are hoping as many young people as possible will watch the film and take something away from it.

Conor said: "We need to get it shown to as many young people as possible, as that is who it is aimed at. It’s definitely going to affect a lot of people."

Ryan said: "It got the point across very very well. It was very raw. It was quite sad at some points but ended on a high note."

Donal added: "I thought before I was going to watch it that it would be sad or emotional but I really felt happy watching it because I know that message would touch a lot of people and let them know it is OK to feel down in the dumps."

The film will be available to watch on the Lighthouse Charity website.