A SPECIAL milestone was celebrated this week at Áras Uí Chonghaile – the 25th anniversary of Fáilte Feirste Thiar: the organisation that has driven West Belfast’s tourism transformation.

The event brought together community champions, civic leaders, tourism partners and political representatives to mark the achievements of the past quarter century and to look ahead to future opportunities.

Speakers included the Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, who praised the leadership in transforming West Belfast into a thriving and internationally recognised visitor destination.

Over the past 25 years tourism in West Belfast has experienced unprecedented growth, evolving from modest beginnings into one of Ireland’s most compelling visitor destinations, with a vibrant hospitality sector, internationally renowned visitor attractions, and a strong demand for locally-led tours and experiences. This upward trajectory reached a historic moment in 2024 when West Belfast recorded a record-breaking three million visitor trips, the highest figure in its history. This accomplishment was celebrated as a testament to both the area’s growing international reputation and the continued demand for authentic, community-rooted tourism experiences.

Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “I’m delighted to join Fáilte Feirste Thiar celebrate this significant milestone. The journey started with people who had a vision – people who in the aftermath of the Good Friday Agreement saw West Belfast’s huge tourism potential.

IN ATTENDANCE: Stevie Corr, Claire Hackett, Glen Philips and Professor Peter Finn

"Over 25 years, the success of Fáilte Feirste Thiar is down to all those who have worked diligently to ensure that West Belfast fulfils its true potential.

“2024 was a record year for visitors in West Belfast, with over three million visitor trips, contributing more than £135 million to the local economy. As we celebrate the last 25 years, Fáilte Feirste Thiar can also look ahead with excitement and optimism, ensuring that tourism remains a driver of opportunity, pride, and prosperity for generations to come.”

Reflecting on the past 25 years, Director of Fáilte Feirste Thair, Harry Connolly, said:

“Twenty-five years ago, a small group of local leaders dared to believe in the potential of West Belfast. Today, that belief has grown into a vibrant, community-driven organisation that celebrates the creativity, character and warmth of our area. West Belfast has always been a place of welcome, and we’ve spent the past 25 years ensuring that the benefits of tourism flow back into the heart of our community, and that every visitor feels the spirit that makes this place truly unique. Fáilte Feirste Thiar stands as proof of what is possible when communities work together with vision and determination.”

Celebrating 25 years

Chairperson of Fáilte Feirste Thiar, Paul Maskey MP, told those gathered: “A quarter century on, Fáilte Feirste Thiar stands as proof of what can be achieved when a community believes in its own potential. Our partnerships, our people and our shared purpose have helped shape a new, confident image of West Belfast. With gratitude for all who have supported us, we move forward with renewed ambition and the community spirit that has guided us from the very beginning.”