Christ the Redeemer pupils donate gifts to refugee children

BIG-HEARTED children from Christ the Redeemer Primary School in Lagmore have donated gifts to refugee children who are being housed in a hotel in Belfast.

It came about after the P7 team at the school created a new thematic topic for this term – A New Home – where the children explored the experiences of refugees, asylum seekers and other groups of displaced people.

Teacher Stephen Bunting said: “It has been an impactful topic which has provided lots of opportunities for lively discussion and has helped our P7 children make sense of a very current and relevant global issue.



“Even the art pieces created by the children show the emotive nature of the issues being explored.”

To finish off the topic, the P7s participated in a shoebox appeal. Children donated various gifts and items which were put into hampers and boxes. These were then given to refugee children currently being housed in a hotel in Belfast by the P7 teachers, some children and their parents.



Mr Bunting added: “The P7 pupils were so touched by the plight of the refugee children they were learning about that they wanted to do something to help. This was their small way of saying, ‘Welcome to our country. We’re glad you’re here.’”