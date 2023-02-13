After countless delays, writing is finally on the wall for Clifton Street bilingual campaign

WELCOME: Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee at the new bilingual street signage in Clifton Street

LONG-awaited Irish bilingual street signage has finally been erected in Clifton Street in North Belfast.

The signage has faced many obstacles in recent years, including unionist concerns it could be placed on the Orange Hall in Clifton Street.

It was eventually approved by Belfast City Council last July.

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee welcomed the erection of the signage this week.

“I’m absolutely delighted to see Belfast City Council erect bilingual street signage here at Clifton Street and well done to campaigners who made this possible," he said.

“Clifton Street is one of this city’s most iconic thoroughfares with historic landmarks like Clifton House.

“Bilingual street signage will add to the rich diversity of the city and to see our native language given the public visibility it deserves is a significant step forward for Belfast.

“These bilingual signs were approved under the previous system at council, however delays in the roll out of other bilingual signage in the city is a matter of concern.

“Sinn Féin have raised these delays with Belfast City Council and we have requested an urgent meeting to address these concerns with the Chief Executive.

“Clearly the new system has been put in place to progress the roll-out of bilingual signage and growing frustrations must be addressed.

“We can see here on Clifton Street that the new signs are welcomed by residents and are an inclusive and positive addition to North Belfast.”