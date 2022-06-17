Council called in over rat sightings in Clonard and Springfield

TRAPPED: One of the rats that was caught in recent weeks

A FALLS councillor has contacted Belfast City Council’s pest control after reports of an infestation of rats in the Clonard and Springfield Road areas in recent weeks.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Sinn Féin's Claire Canavan said: “I have been contacted by a number of residents in the Clonard and Springfield Road areas after an increase in sightings of rats in streets and alleyways.

“Rats carry disease and people are particularly concerned about the threat of rodents to children playing in the area.

“I have contacted Belfast City Council’s Pest Control about this infestation and they have treated sewers and carried out visits to homes affected."

Cllr Canavan added that everyone can play a part in bringing this infestation under control.

“I urge residents to ensure that rubbish is kept securely in bins and avoid the build-up of unwanted items outside by using the Council’s free collection service by telephoning 028 9027 0230.

“If residents see rats near their homes, they should also contact pest control on 028 9027 0431 or email pestcontrol@belfastcity.gov.uk."