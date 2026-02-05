FRIDAY evening saw Colin Gaels GAC, a club based in the Colin area of West Belfast, mark a major milestone with the official launch of its new Club Development Plan after hosting a terrific event in the Devenish.

Attendees at the weekend event

Alongside commemorating the past 20 years, the club displayed their roadmap designed to guide the club through its next phase of growth and community development.

The event also celebrated the club’s remarkable 20 year journey, which began in 2006 when the Colin Community Forum first proposed establishing a GAA club for the area.

Representatives from Antrim GAA and the GAA in Dublin made appearances

Distinguished guests in attendance included Seamus McMullan, Chairperson of Antrim GAA, Ursula Lynch, Chairperson of Antrim LGFA, and Gerry McClory, Croke Park representative; each praising the club’s rapid progress and strong community ethos.

Speakers on the evening reflected on major milestones—from adopting the club’s amber and black colours in 2007, to official GAA affiliation in 2008, rebranding to Colin Gaels in 2012.

In the last decade, the club have enjoyed a host of expansion programmes including C25K, Gaelic for Mothers & Others, Dads & Lads, new coaching structures, and the club’s first camogie and senior ladies' teams.

Recent achievements include Silver Healthy Club status, back-to-back wins as Best GAA Club at the Best of the West Awards, and selection for Croke Park’s Hurl Nuts initiative, all of which continue to strengthen the club’s impact in the community.

The new Development Plan outlines key priorities for the future, including strengthening youth pathways, enhancing coaching, expanding football, hurling and camogie structures, developing longterm facilities, and deepening the club’s role in local health and wellbeing initiatives.

Speaking at the event, club representatives emphasised that the plan is “a promise to the next generation” and a commitment to ensuring every young person in Twinbrook, Poleglass, Lagmore, Kilwee and the wider Colin area feels welcomed, valued and supported through Gaelic games.

If you’d like to be part of the Colin Gaels story as a player, volunteer or supporter, you can engage with the club on its socials or email joincolingaels@gmail.com