You can view Colin Town Centre Masterplan and have your say

HAVE YOIUR SAY: A pre-application public event on Phase Three of Colin Town Centre Masterplan in Páirc Nua Chollann this week

THE public are being invited to have their say on the next stage of the Colin Town Centre Masterplan in West Belfast.

A number of pre-application public events have taken place in recent weeks, offering local residents the chance to view the plans.

The final consultation takes place today (Thursday) at Páirc Nua Chollann between 2-4pm.

Phase three of the Colin Town Centre Master Plan will comprise the demolition of the existing NIHE office building to be replaced by a community hub which aims to completely regenerate and revitalise Colin Town Centre and the Stewartstown Road.

Phase one (Transport Hub) and phase two (Páirc Nua Chollann) have been completed.

The community hub will include a creche, day centre, library, education, training, health and mental health uses with ancillary uses conferencing in Class D2 and offices in Class B1.

The proposed new Community Hub

External works involve the re-configuration of the car parking area and the extension of Colin Town Square public open space.

Annie Armstrong, manager of Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, said: "We are delighted to be entering Phase 3 of the Colin Town Centre Masterplan, which has already delivered better transport links through the Colin Connect Transport Hub and a new recreational facility through the recently opened Páirc Nua Chollann.

"This new phase aims to create a community hub that will provide a variety of services to the local area including a library, childcare, daycare, education, and health services.

"These facilities will provide a much-needed boost to the local community, and we invite you to view the proposals for the community hub at one of the upcoming community feedback sessions.”