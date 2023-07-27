Work under way on 94 new homes at Gasworks site

UNDER WAY: Contractors on site began preliminary work on the Gasworks site this week

WORK has started on 94 new social homes at the Gasworks site in the Market area of South Belfast.

The plans were approved by Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee last July.

Approval followed a long campaign by the Market Development Association and local residents who had collected petitions, lobbied political representatives, participated in the consultation process and, when necessary, protested to secure the homes.

Local Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey welcomed the start of work.

"The contractor is onsite at the Gasworks to start preliminary works for 94 new homes for the Market community and the inner city with the biggest build here in a decade.

"The Market Development Association and South Belfast Sinn Féin have long campaigned for housing on this site and it’s great to see work started."