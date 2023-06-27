Councillors save vital swimming service for children with autism

WEST Belfast councillors have stopped attempts to cut the 'Swimming Buddies' sessions at Brook Leisure Centre, which teaches children with autism how to swim.

People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins and SDLP councillor Paul Doherty secured a meeting with GLL who own Brook Leisure Centre to discuss their planned cuts to the popular swimming class.

GLL planned to reduce the three-hour weekly slot allocated to Swimming Buddies.

“I am delighted that GLL has reinstated this vital service following significant public pressure," said Councillor Collins.

“Parents and service users voiced their concern by sending a deluge of emails and impassioned requests to keep this vital service, and I’m glad that their voices have been listened to.

“This is a significant step forward for inclusivity in Belfast City Council. Retaining this slot in Brook will help hundreds of children with autism and other special needs obtain swimming lessons in the Colin area.”

The decision comes in the wake of a motion by Councillor Collins to make Belfast City Council’s leisure centres more inclusive for people with autism.

“As a result of our Inclusive Leisure motion, these lessons will now be expanded into other leisure centres in Belfast too, helping more children avail of these services locally,” Councillor Collins continued.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all the parents and activists in the Colin Autism Support Group as well as Swimming Buddies for the extraordinary work they carry out in Brook and beyond.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty also expressed relief that the programme was being retained.

“I am delighted that we’ve received confirmation that the Swimming Buddies Scheme will continue as normal at Brook Leisure Centre. This is a great example of how we can make a real difference to kids and parents in our community.

“Swimming Buddies helps children with autism and other additional needs take part in swimming lessons in a comfortable environment that wouldn’t be possible at any other time. Brook Leisure Centre is properly equipped with a sensory pool that caters to these children’s needs and it made no sense to deprive them of this vital resource.

“I’m here to fight for everyone in West Belfast and I’m very pleased we’ve been able to secure a win for people in our community.”