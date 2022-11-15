Funding for Community Restorative Justice Ireland reinstated

COMMUNITY WORK: Sean Osborne and Michael O'Hara of CRJI in the New Lodge

VITAL funding for a restorative justice community group has been reinstated following an investigation.

In July funding from the Executive Office (TEO) – providing £1.2m in restricted funds in 2021 – was suspended after CRJI notified TEO of issues of concern.

In line with TEO protocol, an internal investigation was commenced and funding was suspended.

Following an investigation, funding has been reinstated to CRJI.

Chairperson, Michael O'Hara said: "In July CRI self-reported the concerns of the senior management team and Board of Directors regarding a number of financial and corporate governance issues to relevant stakeholders including the Charities Commission, PSNI and CRJI’s key funders.

"Following a series of extremely thorough internal and external investigations including an external financial audit of relevant projects, we are pleased to announce that funders are satisfied that no evidence of fraud has been uncovered and that all funding has been reinstated.

"CRJI remains committed to the highest standards of governance.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank community and stakeholders for support whilst these investigations were ongoing.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to CRJI staff and volunteers who continued to deliver invaluable restorative work within the community throughout this period."