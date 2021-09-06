Leading local tour guide branches out

One of Belfast's leading tour guides is making it easier than ever to see the city's most famous cemeteries thanks to his groundbreaking virtual tour.

Memory Lane Tours Operator Dara Barrett is now bringing his virtual tour and presentation focusing on the fascinating history of Belfast City and Milltown Cemeteries to venues across Belfast and beyond.

By teaming up with Belfast Bohemian Productions, Dara has created a unique virtual view that uncovers the hidden histories of the "the great, the good, the bad and the ugly" who are buried there.

"It means I could build up an image, go into nursing homes and cross community schools, put up a screen and say 'Here we are in the Belfast City Cemetery,'" Dara explained.

"It's a live presentation that lasts around 40 minutes and then we do questions and answers afterwards.

"We do a number of different themes, for example we do one where we talk about industrialists, pioneers, and suffragettes. The next one is on the underground wall and peace lines.

"Instead of Muhammed going to the mountain, we're takin the mountain to Muhammed."

As well as bringing the cemetery to the public including the elderly and those with disabilities who may not be able to take a physical tour, Dara also aims to teach a valuable lesson to young people who may be at risk of becoming involved in antisocial behaviour in our parks and graveyards.

"Belfast City Cemetery is a microcosm of everything that's bad about our society at times: drinkers, desecration of graves, fly-tipping and so on," he said.

"But the thing about it is, is that the people who do it are only a small minority of our citizens. I know it happens out in the streets and elsewhere, but for a long time the Council had me going into schools to give the presentation, trying to plant a seed to say 'Would you like that to happen to your granny's grave?'

"It's about trying to explain the etiquette around how you're supposed to show respect within the grounds of the cemetery.

"Bear in mind that Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin, which is in the top 10 tourism destinations in Ireland, wasn't always like that. It was junkies, burnt-out cars and everything, but they completely turned it around.

"The virtual presentation is brilliant because you can go into a school, a pub, or wherever, put up a screen and talk about the great, the good, the bad and the ugly, but then touch on the antisocial elements as well."

