Thursday deadline to apply for post-primary school place

THE Education Authority (EA) are asking all parents and guardians of P7 pupils who have not applied for a post-primary school place for September 2023 to do so before the deadline on Thursday.

There are approximately 7,400 or 30 per cent of pupils due to transfer from primary school to post-primary in September 2023, who have yet to submit an application ahead of Thursday’s deadline at 4pm.

Peter Canavan, EA’s Head of Pupil Admissions and Financial Support, said: “We are delighted that over 16,600 or 70 per cent of applications have been submitted for a post-primary place for the upcoming academic year however, we are concerned that a significant number of applications are still outstanding.

“We want to make sure parents and guardians of all P7 pupils are aware of the deadline for applications and ensure all pupils are in the position of being considered by the school of their choice.”

EA strongly encourage all parents and guardians of P7 pupils who haven’t already done so, to submit an application ahead of the deadline.

Parents can apply now via the EA Connect Portal here.

Useful guides and tutorial videos are available on the EA website, to assist parents and guardians with the application process.

EA staff are available to provide assistance and support throughout the application process, via the Admissions Helpdesk, which can be contacted on 028 9598 5595 or via email: postprimaryadmissions@eani.org.uk.

Lines are open between 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Notification of the outcome of applications will be received via email on Saturday, May 20.