Donate4Dáithí appeal calls for more donor registrations

The campaigning family of a Ballymurphy boy, who is waiting on the gift of a new heart, have issued a renewed appeal for people to join the organ donation register.

Sunday marked the 1500th day that five-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann has spent on the waiting list for a new heart.

His family, who set up the Donate4Dáithí campaign which raises awareness of organ donation, took to social media over the weekend to urge people to join the register.

Dáithí and his family helped pave the way for legislation, passed earlier this year, that will introduce a soft opt-out system whereby people will automatically become organ donors unless they state otherwise.

In a statement, the family said their campaign needs public support "more than ever" following the passage of the legislation, which is known 'Dáithí's Law'.

"Firstly, we want to say how grateful we are that Dáithí has mostly remained stable and at home while he waits on that phone call," they said.

"However, we do want to take this opportunity to remind all of our followers that our campaign to raise awareness and create hope still remains, and that we need your help now more than ever. It has been hard to create momentum after the huge victory that is Dáithí’s Law.

"Although that remains the highlight of the campaign, this is only the beginning for the Donate4Dáithí campaign. Heart transplants in children are quite rare with very few happening each year and that is why we need your help to continue to raise hope and awareness.

"Although our children look well and healthy, we can assure you that this is not the case. We sometime feel that because of this we need to work a little harder to make that impact.

"Normalising #OrganDonation in our society does not have to cost a penny and it can be done by taking two minutes to join the register and having that conversation with loved ones about your donation decision."

If you would like to sign the register or would like more information, please take the time to visit the Organ Donation NI website.