POLICE say a "co-ordinated approach" is needed to reduce the number of e-scooters on our roads as they encourage responsible and legal use.

It comes after the latest incident in West Belfast when a four-year old boy was knocked down and injured last week after coming out of Brook Leisure Centre in Twinbrook.

Dre Hunte had to be taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his face, legs and arms and is now recovering at home.

Mum, Trionagh said: "Something needs to be done about this before someone is killed. I’m lucky my son walked away from this alive but the next child might not. Get them off the roads now.

"The state my child has been left in is an absolute disgrace.

"We’re home and on the mend. Hopefully this will be an eye-opener for the rest of the kids driving these scooters. Just thankful he’s alive and well, it could have ended up a lot worse."

Last week, the PSNI launched a campaign targeting illegal bike, e-bike and scooter use across Belfast.

Police said in the first 15 minutes of the operation, officers seized two bikes and one scooter.

Bikes and e-scooters that have been seized

They said where bikes are being used illegally or dangerously, they will take action.

The Andersonstown News contacted the PSNI about the rules and regulations around e-scooters and what action police can take.

A PSNI spokesperson told us: "Under current legislation, e-scooters are deemed to be a motor vehicle, meaning the rider must have a driving licence and the vehicle must be taxed, insured and fitted with lights and a number plate.

"This means e-scooters on roads and in public spaces are being ridden illegally and, so, a large number of individuals – many of them children – are committing offences in that the machine they are riding is not legally allowed to be in a public space.

"From a safety point of view, their inappropriate use in public spaces poses a risk to the safety of both rider and the public. People have already been seriously hurt as a result of their use. We also know they are causing huge concern, annoyance and disruption in many communities.

"When our officers engage with riders, they use the four 'e’s’ approach – engage, explain, encourage and enforce.

"We are also asking people to report inappropriate use so that we can seize machines safely, however, we recognise that on some occasions there can be public safety risks with enforcement, especially if the detection is made in a busy, built-up area. We will engage with the rider and seize the e-scooter when it is safe to do so.

"Long term, we believe the only durable, long-term solution to dealing with issues in relation to e-scooters is through legislative reform, and we are actively engaging with the Department of Justice to explore these options.

"Overall, it will require a co-ordinated approach by sellers, parents, users/owners, PSNI and partners to reduce the number of e-scooters on our roads and encourage their responsible and legal use."