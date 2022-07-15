Calls for 'working class solidarity' after bonfire hate blitz

Several local political reps have hit out after their election posters were placed on Eleventh Night bonfires.

Posters belonging to People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll and SDLP representative Paul Doherty appeared on a bonfire on the Shankill on Monday.

A bonfire in Highfield featured the election posters of Sinn Féin MLA Sheehan, his party colleague Cllr Gary McCleave and Gerry Carroll MLA.

Highfield Bonfire

The bonfires, which both featured the slogan 'KAT' (Kill All Taigs), were amongst countless pyres featuring the images of political representatives.

Speaking following the hate display, Gerry Carroll MLA called for "working class solidarity" to combat sectarianism.

"Unfortunately there has been a deafening silence from many Unionist politicians in the face of this kind of sectarian intimidation," the West Belfast MLA said.

Paul runs Foodstock Foodbank and both him and Gerry Carroll work hard to help everyone, no bigotry or sectarianism in either of them.

The sign "KAT" means "Kill all Taigs" which means "Kill all Catholics". Heartbreaking we're seeing this when we'd such hopes for our future. https://t.co/L7RzzjdRSq — Brenda Gough 🧙‍♀️🖕 (@BelfastBre) July 11, 2022

"People Before Profit has a proud history of standing up to sectarianism on both sides of the divide. We have been instrumental in building unity across communities, through our campaign work over the years.

''We will not be deterred from this important work by a sectarian minority attempting to drag us to the past. Our aim is to build a socialist political tradition which relegates sectarianism totally.

"Now more than ever we need working class solidarity and unity to push back against the cost of living crisis, and seek to genuinely better the lot of all working class people.

"We would appeal to those who are plagued with sectarian imagery and political posters hoisted for burning, to reject such provocations and join the fightback against sectarianism."

This is not a celebration of culture, it is promotion of sectarian hatred and has no place in our society.



I will not be deterred from continuing to work for everyone in our community. pic.twitter.com/aA0khw2W5B — Paul Doherty (@PaulDohertySDLP) July 11, 2022

SDLP rep Paul Doherty said: "It’s extremely disappointing to see my election posters alongside this sectarian message on an eleventh night bonfire. Leaders in the unionist community need to call these actions out and put a stop to this once and for all."

He added: "This is not a celebration of culture, it is promotion of sectarian hatred and has no place in our society. I will not be deterred from continuing to work for everyone in our community."

Sinn Féin Councillor Gary McCleave added: "Tonight I am having to answer questions from my children who came across this on social media why their Daddy is on a bonfire to be burnt.

"This is not culture, it is a hate crime and those within political unionism need to show leadership and stand up against this sectarian hatred."