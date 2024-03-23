NI Water fixes Shaws Road blockage but blames flushing of sanitary products

NI WATER says an erupted manhole on the Shaws Road has now been fixed after they discovered it was blocked with wet wipes and sanitary products.

Motorists faced delays last Thursday morning during heavy rain, due to the exposed manhole close to Bunscoil Phobal Feirste.

There were also reports of raw sewage flowing down the road.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Áine McCabe said there have been issues with the manhole for some time and called on NI Water to resolve the situation.

In a statement, NI Water said the issue has now been fixed after a blocked pipe was discovered.

A NI Water spokesperson said: “NI Water recently attended an out-of-sewer flooding incident on Shaws Road, Belfast.

"NI Water Field Technicians carried out an investigation and found that the 300mm trunk sewer running down the Shaws Road had become blocked with wet wipes and sanitary products.

"Due to the size of the pipe and the blockage, we had to bring in a Jetvac which cleared the sewer on 14th March. We can confirm that the pipe is now running clear, and the cleanup has been completed.

“This is a timely reminder to only flush pee, poo and paper. As we can see from this incident, the damage from out of sewer flooding because of blockages caused by items such as sanitary items and baby wipes can have a detrimental impact in our communities. Help NI Water keep your sewers flowing by putting these items in the bin.”