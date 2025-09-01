Funding boost for Holy Trinity Youth Centre

HOLY Trinity Youth Centre in Turf Lodge has received a funding boost thanks to The Ireland Funds.

The centre is one of 42 organisations to receive £404,000 which will empower a wide array of programmes that provide vital services and strengthen communities.

The Ireland Funds is a global philanthropic network established in 1976. It is one of the largest independent grant makers for the not-for-profit sector across the island of Ireland.

Holy Trinity Youth Centre are the sole full-time, voluntary provider of youth services for the Turf Lodge area of West Belfast.

Conor Largey, Senior Youth Worker, Holy Trinity Youth Centre, said: “The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund will provide much-needed support to young people in Holy Trinity Youth Centre.

"This will fund learning opportunities otherwise inaccessible to them. This will improve the lives of the young people we work with, personally, socially and educationally, as they become active citizens in their communities.

"We are deeply indebted to The Ireland Funds and its donors for investing in the future of our community.”

Caitriona Fottrell, President & CEO of The Ireland Funds, said: “This round of the 2025 Heart of the Community Fund is a reflection of The Ireland Funds’ enduring commitment to communities across Northern Ireland. It will help non-profit organisations deliver timely, impactful services where they are needed most.

"We are proud to support initiatives that uplift communities and create lasting positive outcomes.

"This would not be possible without the continued generosity of our donors, whose support and belief in our mission is making a real difference across Northern Ireland.”