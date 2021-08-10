GAA: Antrim Football Championships set for the big throw-in

WITH the leagues all done and dusted, it’s time for the Antrim Club Championships to begin and the first series of football fixtures across the grades take place on Wednesday evening (all 7.30pm).

Like 2020, the initial phase will see teams play in a round-robin format to decide who reaches the knockout series so all clubs will get a run of games as they bid to mount a challenge for silverware this year.

The Senior Football Championship reached a thrilling conclusion in 2020 with Cargin and Creggan playing out a memorable final that went the way of the Erin’s Own men who completed the three-in-a-row and Damien Cassidy’s side have been draw in Group One where they will get their campaign underway against Moneyglass who claimed the Intermediate crown last year.

The other fixture will see a showdown between old rivals St John’s and Rossa at Corrigan Park.

The pair met in the group stages last year with both games finishing in a draw, although it was Rossa who made it out into the quarter-final with the Johnnies eliminated.

With 14 teams bidding for the Padraig McNamee Cup, there are two groups of four and two of three and senior is the only competition where the clubs will play on a home and away basis where the top two reach the quarter-final stage.

Group Three is the other with four teams and that will see Lámh Dhearg get their campaign underway against an Aghagallon team that pushed them hard in last year’s quarter-final, while Aldergrove host Naomh Éanna.

In Group Two, St Brigid’s will make the trip to Portglenone for their opener, while Group Four will see last year’s runners-up host St Gall’s.

The Intermediate competition is split between two groups with the top two in each advancing to the quarter-finals.

There are six teams in Group One, so all are in action next Wednesday with Ardoyne enjoying home advantage against Ballymena.

It is an away day for the remaining city clubs as St Teresa’s head to Randalstown to play Tír na nÓg and Davitt’s are at Glenravel.

In Group Two, St Patrick’s, Lisburn one with a home tie against perennial challengers Dunloy who came up shot in last year’s final, while there is a local derby as St Paul’s host neighbours Sarsfield’s.

The Junior Championship will consist of two groups of five with the top two advancing into the semi-finals, so Greencastle Wolfe Tone’s and Éire Óg get the bye in the opening round.

In Group One, St Comgall’s will hope to get off to a good start when they host O’Donnell’s, while there is a cross-city clash at Coláiste Feirste when Laochra Loch Lao take on a Pearse’s side that came up just short in the recent Division Three final.

That decider went the way of Rasharkin who are in action in Group Two and the South West outfit host a St Malachy’s side that had a difficult league campaign.

The other fixture in the group takes place in Ballycastle with St Agnes’ making the long trip north to face ‘The Town’.



Wednesday’s fixtures (all 7.30pm)

Senior Football Championship

Group One

Cargin v Moneyglass

St John’s v Rossa



Group Two

Portglenone v St Brigid’s



Group Three

Lámh Dhearg v Aghagallon

Aldergrove v Naomh Éanna



Group Four

Creggan v St Gall’s



Intermediate Football Championship

Group One

Ardoyne v Ballymena

Tír na nÓg v St Teresa’s

Glenravel v Davitt’s



Group Two

St Patrick’s, Lisburn v Dunloy

St Paul’s v Sarsfield’s



Junior Football Championship

Group One

St Comgall’s v O’Donnell’s

Laochra Loch Lao v Pearse’s



Group Two

Rasharkin v St Malachy’s

Ballycastle v St Agnes’